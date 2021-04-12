Emma L. Tuerck, 19, of 2520 Quail Haven Court, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $375.

Mark A. Capper Jr., 40, of 146 Highview Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.