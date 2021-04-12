X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News | 1 hour ago
By Riley Newton

Cases called include:

Riannon Ambrogi, 18, of New Carlisle, offenses/underage persons, dismissed.

Shanda R. Howard, 24, of 1826 S. Center Blvd., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Emma L. Tuerck, 19, of 2520 Quail Haven Court, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $375.

Mark A. Capper Jr., 40, of 146 Highview Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Michael D. Simms, 35, of 576 Selma Rd., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

