Joshua P. Bilunka, 38, of 723 Mason St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Marcus J. Hampton, 25, of 1004 Park Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, assault, innocent, continued, domestic violence, innocent, continued, assault, innocent, continued, strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Brent D. Hawks, 58, of New Carlisle, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Byron D. Hunter, 64, of 1518 1/2 S. Limestone St., violation of temporary protection order/CPO, guilty, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Trevor A. Neville, 24, of 2106 Pond Dr, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $2,500.

Shawn Q. Adams, 40, of 432 Lyle Ave., immunity prohibited cond., bench warrant ordered.

Loraine D. Anderson, 49, of 2325 Lexington Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Elijah G. Henry, 28, of 4749 Chippendale Drive, abandon animals, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, defendant can’t own/harbor any companion animal 5 years, one year law abiding, fined $200, fail to display dog license, dismissed.

Jeremy T. Stiffler, 37, of 521 E. Madison Ave., criminal damaging, continued, DNQ.

David M. Walden, 40, of 185 Willis Ave., drug paraphernalia, continued, public defender appointed.

Fredrick S. Stokes, 50, of Marysville, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Markus L. Tyler, 18, of 1738 Ballentine Pike, OVI, continued, Dr. without valid license, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Dylan M. Wilson, 24, of 5820 Wynn Road, violate/protection order, continued, public defender appointed.

Andre C. Hicks, 32, of 8 E. Northern Ave., Apt. 3, request for bail, dismissed.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 33, of 1538 W. Clark St., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Devonte S. Koob, 24, of 507 Chestnut Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

James C. Mason, 34, of 2721 Dale Ave., endangering children, dismissed.

Lesley M. Moore, 31, of 999 N. Lowry Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Cain E. Taylor Jr., 28, of 56 Lincoln Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Leslie Victory, 33, of La Vergne, TN, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Braden A. Weaver, 19, of New Carlisle, request for bail, dismissed.