Bruce Dobbins, 58, of 1134 Big Hill Road, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 23, of 310 Stanton Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Chance Edmonds, 20, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal trespass, guilty, assessed costs $250.

Ethan Gavin, 25, of 1810 E. Wittenberg, request for bail, dismissed.

Kathryn M. Howard, 43, of 6384 Renee St., child endangering, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Kourtney M. Longsdorf, 33, of London, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Selena Machan, 28, of 663 Cortland Drive, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Courtney M. Reisinger, 23, of 1618 Cypress St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Melissa A. Richardson, 47, of Dayton, OH, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered.

Carl W. Richendollar, 75, of 321 N. Yellow Springs, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Kaitlynn M. Robertson, 30, of 668 Drexela Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary P. Spencer, 31, of Fairborn, OH, bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, bond $7,500.

Ronnie Spitler, 35, of 637 S. Arlington Road, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Angela S. Brickman, 45, of 2148 Clifton Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Paul E. Brown, 39, of 901 Dahlia Drive W, breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted, theft, dismissed - indicted, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted.

Richard E. Burks IV, 26, of 1705 Maiden Lane, violation protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Mandi S. Craig, 36, of Columbus, OH, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, FTSSA, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Mandi S. Craig, 36, of 1022 Maiden Lane, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Ann M. Douglas, 30, of South Charleston, OH, complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Zachary D. Erb, 32, of Medway, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Travis R. Fuller, 39, of 521 N Schaefer St., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Danny L. Hockett II, 41, of 330 N. Shaffer, criminal damaging, continued, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

Matthew R. Markley, 32, intimidation, dismissed - indicted.

Joel T. Salyer, 39, of 2942 Avery Circle, falsification, dismissed.

Jeffery E. Young, 32, of Choctaw, OK, drug abuse marijuana, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffery E. Young, 32, of 809 E. Columbia Street, DUS- operator license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Dezarae L. Banks, 32, of 326 W. Grand Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Angela S. Brickman, 45, of 829 S Limestone S.t, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, falsification, bench warrant ordered.

Victor Castellanos, 36, of 1104 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Amanda J. Cheek, 47, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Malaysia J. Darden, 25, of 1904 Park Road, assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Christina M. Greathouse, 36, of 1418 Lagonda Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Brian D. Jones, 49, of New Carlisle, OH, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Matthew R. Markley, 32, of 2746 Elmore Drive, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted, criminal trespass, dismissed - indicted.

Matthew R. Markley, 32, of 2746 Elmore, intimidation, dismissed - indicted.

Jerry A. Payton, 73, of 6055 Prairie Road, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua L. Pitzer, 20, of 706 Cedar St., carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed - indicted.

Everett E. Scott, 44, of 315 Neosha Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Melvin C. Thigpen, 30, of 2006 Amanda St., OVI, dismissed - indicted, OVI/breath, dismissed - indicted, DUS, dismissed - indicted, turn and stop signal, dismissed - indicted.

Severn P. Davis, 37, of 1839 Russell Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Izaye Y.S. Eubanks, 20, of 1315 Clifton Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Matthew R. Markley, 32, of 2746 Elmore Drive, distribution/drugs, dismissed, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted.

Timothy L. Mcmahon, 42, of 229 Stanton Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marcquis P. M. Turner, 27, of Columbus, OH, flee/elude police officer, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed, weapons under disability, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.