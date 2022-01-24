Cases called included:
Craig A. Barton, 67, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.
Timothy Lee Flint, 32, of 602 W. High St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond, assault, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Zachary T. Sowers, 24, of 1234 W. Pleasant St., entry; jail reimposed; prob. terminate, guilty.
John W. Coffin, 69, of Maryville, Tenn., OVI/breath, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, 20 days of jail with 17 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.
Michale T. Kendall, 31, of 1408 Lagonda Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact conducive of bond.
Adrianna Saylor, 18, of 1430 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.
Joshua Michael Denham, 44, of Farmers Branch, Tex., OVI, continued, refer to three day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.
Christine Marie Van Dyke, 51, of 4504 Dowden St., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.
Kimberly K. Fenwick, 29, of 1018 Middle St., theft, continued, PD appointed.
Paul Edward Hubert, 61, of 530 E. Cassilly St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Chad M. Conley, 31, of At Large, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted, violation of TPO, dismissed - indicted.
Tishia L. Dever, 38, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
Andrew D. Evilsizor, 39, of 1027 Russell St., weapons/under disability, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.
Darren B. Maiolo, 48, of 2426 Lexington Ave., DUS, dismissed.
Joshua A. Exon, 36, of 1918 W. High St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.
Skylar Q. Takacs, 21, of 2326 Irwin Ave., obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.
Connor James Budurka, 25, of New Carlisle, wildlife violation, guilty, fined $300, deer/wild turkey permit, dismissed, deer/wild turkey permit, dismissed.
Roger Allen Grout, 35, of 1971 W. National Road, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.
Donald D. Rice, 55, of 1809 Summit St., littering, bench warrant ordered.
Devon Shazier Jr, 33, of Lima, request for bail, dismissed.
Caleb F. Sindle, 28, of 2758 Merritt St, dui, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.
Jamel Armon Williams, 36, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered.