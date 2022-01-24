Craig A. Barton, 67, of New Carlisle, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.

Timothy Lee Flint, 32, of 602 W. High St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond, assault, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.