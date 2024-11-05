Jaelyn A. Crowe, 26, of 513 E. Cassilly St., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Edward Cunningham, 48, of 1351 S. Center St., fugitive, continued, no bond, operate without valid operator license, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50, speed, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Kaleb Foland, 19, of 2323 Irwin Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,000, menacing, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Savannah Gibbs, 113, of Hamilton, fugitive, continued, no bond.

Anthony Jordan Jr., 42, of 430 W. Mulberry St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Eric Mills, 37, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 506, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Paige C. Palmer, 30, of 655 Scott St., probation violation warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Marie Paul, 49, of 820 Kenton St., request for bail, continued, defendant to report to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court immediately upon release from CCJ, bond $1,500.

Jean L. Saint, 44, of 718 Rubsam St., felonious assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Brittany R. Speakes, 36, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Raven S. Taylor, 21, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Joshua Willard, 32, of London, driving under suspension, dismissed.