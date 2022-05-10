BreakingNews
Wages of COVID: Pay has increased in Springfield, but so has inflation
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Chamarr S. Curry, 29, of 212 The Post Road, DUS OVI suspension, continued, NAPT.

Shane Edward Eidson, 38, of 1750 Baker Road Apt. 26, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Danny Hockett II, 41, of 40 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Jessica A. Koster, 37, of 402 N. Shaffer St., bench warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Jason Lee Silvers, 31, of 1606 Highland Ave. #1/2, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of Park Layne, assault, innocent, continued, did not qualify for PD/insufficient information, NAPT, no contact with James Walker.

Christian L. Stevens, 25, of 2650 E. High St. Apt. 140, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, PD appointed, FTY turning left, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Thomas W. Tarbutton, 35, of 1030 N. Belmont Ave., robbery, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

