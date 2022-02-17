Timothy L McMahon, 42, of 229 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $250.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of 930 Sherman Ave., assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Derek R. Nelson, 34, of 767 Farlow St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact/not to be 500 feet of victim, bond $500.

Brian Lynn Stoops, 54, of At Large, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Timothy G. Sweeney, 47, of New Carlisle, warrant served, DEFT jailed, guilty.

Steven R. Viers, 37, menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $250, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Bill E. Yates Jr., 22, of Medway, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Taliek Dennis, 19, of 2425 Baker Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, suspended on 6 months group supervision and law abiding, fined $375.

Isahia Lloyd Elliott, 33, of 802 W. Grand Ave., OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, tinted glass, dismissed.

Syeda F. S. Jafri, 26, of Columbus, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 7 days suspended on 1 year law abiding-no drive without license., fined $375.

Sara Jo Mitchem, 33, of 1821 E. Blee Road, OVI, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Desmerea S. Roberts, 33, of 315 S. Burnett Road #317, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, suspended on 6 months probation and remain law abiding, fined $375.

James W. Holley, 25, of Troy, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 45 days jail, suspended, no like offs for 2 years, fined $350.

Charles J. Smith, 43, of Enon, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.