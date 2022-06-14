BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Sarah N. Blair, 38, of 618 Eastmoor Dr., request for bail, dismissed.

Tra Jean E. Boyd, 22, of Dayton, request for bail, dismissed.

Delilah C. Helton, 65, of Fairborn, assault, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 275 Enon Road.

Danielle N. Kniess, 40, of 1542 W. North St., theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Kourtney M. Longsdorf, 33, of 241 Louden St., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Ubaldo Lopes-Salas, 31, of Dayton, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, disobey/interfere/officer, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Michael W. Pash, 53, of 11147 Gerlaugh Road, theft, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact with Walmart.

Paul W. Patton, 54, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Zia Z. Posey, 21, of 1925 Clifton Ave., request for bail, continued, eligible INT, bond $25,000.

Jai Liesha Redic, 34, of Dayton, bench warrant served DEFT OI, guilty.

Phillip P. Saunders, 38, of 1315 Jefferson St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Davonne L. Tanksley, 30, of 28 E. Cassilly St., weapons/under disability, continued, bond $10,000.

Miles A. Tidd, 24, of Dayton, OVI, guilty, continued, DUS, innocent, dismissed, failure to control, innocent, dismissed.

Tony R. Tracey, 45, of 1656 Lambers Dr., weapons under disability, innocent, continued, eligible INT.

Walter Warren Jr. O, 56, of 1610 Morgan St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, operating without valid operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin A. Wells, 50, of Troy, theft, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Joshua M. Wilson, 34, of 2709 Elmore Dr., warrant served deft jailed, guilty, OR bond.

