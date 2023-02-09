X
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
Cases called included:

Pecolar N. Bailey, 24, of Cincinnati, OH, fugitive, innocent, continued, waiver of extradition signed.

Kourtney Longsdorf, 34, of 10 Christman Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $531.

Charles R. Meacham III, 44, of 308 E. High St., felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyree J. Ohlinger, 20, of Xenia, OH, aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Christopher O. Peterson, 30, of 239 Grand Ave, request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Joseph W. Roberts, 48, possession of drugs, dismissed - indicted.

Maria J. Carranza, 23, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Justin R. Carver, 23, of 324 Roosevelt Drive, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Jermaine L. Clark, 29, of Dayton, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Dereal L. Wells, 39, of 502 Linwood Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed.

Daniel C. Miller, 51, of 1275 S. Plum, Apt. 217, theft, continued, PD appointed.

Jerome L. Adams, 70, of 2210 Ontario Ave., DUS OVI suspension reduced to failure to reinstate license, guilty, defendant shall not appear if paid in full, fined $25.

Noah Cameron, 18, of 142 Delcourt Drive, disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 237 Lowry Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 237 Lowry, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Kourtney M. Longsdorf, 34, of London, OH, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail, credit for time served, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, jail concurrent with 22CRB01193, sentence may be suspended to facilitate treatment.

Jason M. Pack, 42, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, guilty, fines and costs suspended due to indigency, jail time served.

Colt C. Smith, 29, of Urbana, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shane A.. Sparks, 27, of 889 Alta Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

