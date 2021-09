Daniel Heys, 50, of New Carlisle, OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond, traffic control device, innocent, continued, DUS, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Lamonte Wiggins, 28, of 1044 Sherman Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Michelle Lynn Brickman, 38, of 1219 Albemrle Road, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Caleb Garrett Clinton, 24, of 920 S. Lowery Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, pay F and C 90 days, fined $375.

Brandon Christophe Webb, 35, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered.

Alicia I. White, 26, of 236 Saint George Place, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, to remain on ALS, CTS for DIP once complete, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Summer Joy Silaghi, 26, of Cedarville, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, improper passing, dismissed.

John C. Arment, 39, of 262 Hedge Dr., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Zambelia M. Battey, 37, of New Carlisle, OVI/blood, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, 1 year OL suspension, fined $375.

Stephen Mark Burghy, 39, of Greenville, OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Necolai B. Caudill, 26, of 4837 Ridgewood Road E., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ahmadou M. Diall, 22, of 34 E. College Ave. Apt. 1, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jamaal L. Fleming, 39, of 212 N. Greenmount Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Donovan A. Geer, 20, of 716 E. Home Road, public indecency, dismissed, disorderly conduct by, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, jail stayed if F and C PD by Oct. 15, fined $150.

Cara L. Graham, 29, of 2216 Erie Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Diondre M. Holley, 30, of 1421 Grover St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, vehicle trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David A. Roberts II, 46, of 315 S. Burnett Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Darta Makita Robinson, 30, of 726 Rodgers, OVI, continued, stop at sidewalk area, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Christian Lee Stevens, 24, of 2650 E. High St. #140, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Willie Weaver, 45, of 125 Rice St., disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.