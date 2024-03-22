Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna, theft, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Francine M. Vincent, 39, of 2956 Vester Ave., Apt. C, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Jean M. Duplessy, 42, of 1601 Benin, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 3 days credit for time served, 3 days jail satisfied by driver’s intervention program, 57 days jail suspended on 1 year law-abiding, administrative license suspension termed without fee, CC/fines public defender within 1 year, fined $300.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Luc J. Jean, 25, of 40 E. Madison Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Paige C. Palmer, 29, of 655 Scott St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Justin T. Watts, 40, of 1713 Morgan St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Michelle L. Fout, 44, of 1327 Driscoll Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Derek M. Holmes, 34, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Isreal Scott, 27, of 1824 Kenwood Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Larisa V. Varniychuk, 36, of 1508 Maiden Lane, child endangering, guilty, fined $100.