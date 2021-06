Yahir Sanchez, 18, of New Carlisle, OH, assault, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with Royalty Jones.

Tanner Stump, 26, of Urbana, OH, drug paraphernalia offense, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Mallory A. Arter, 34, of Powell, OH, marked lanes, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI/breath, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alysha L. Austin, 26, of 1933 Chevoit Hills Dr., OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Theodore W. Beach, 37, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kareem J. Cannon Jr., 24, of 57 1/2 W. Parkwood Ave., no operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request, improper lane change, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dion M. Gatewood, 40, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gorgonio Gonzalez, 27, of New Carlisle, OH, OVI, guilty, 3 days of jail, 12 months of driver license suspension, 3 days jail, CTS, fined $375.

Joshua A. Martin, 18, of 218 Glenn Ave., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James Parish, 31, of 2418 E. Main St., request for bail, dismissed.

Walter S. Portman, 41, of 815 Warder St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amber R. Caledine, 40, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Amber R. Caledine, 40, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles J. Cureton, 33, of Saint Paris, OH, improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.

Billy R. Alcorn, 32, of 2832 Oletha Ave., felonious assault, dismissed.

Trey S. Cobb, 27, of 501 Geron Dr., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Tyler E. Cutlip, 24, of Fairborn, OH, DUI, dismissed, OVI/breath, continued, failure to control, dismissed.

Joe K. F. Gohl, 25, of 1730 Rutland Ave., driving without owner consent, dismissed, obstruct official business, guilty, 15 days of jail, 15 days jail with 15 days CTS, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Joe K. F. Gohl, 25, of 1730 Rutland Ave., hit skip, dismissed, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Shamaka S. Johnson, 30, of 156 E. Grand Ave., child endangering, dismissed, order forfeiture of weapon filed, child endangering, dismissed.

Jacob R. Kuhn, 29, of 418 Bellevue Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - pretrial probation.

Wesley H. Lough, 28, of 2520 1/2 Lagonda Ave., DUS OVI suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, littering/motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kevon Z. Mathews, 21, of North College Hill, OH, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted.

Nicholas L. Matthews, 40, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Rd. #245, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jason M. Potts, 28, of 4937 Graham St., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Keith L. Robinson, 34, of 319 Catherine, DUS - child support, bench warrant ordered, turn signals, bench warrant ordered.

Deann Thompson, 36, of New Carlisle, OH, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony D. Walton, 50, of 2416 Balsam Dr., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, OVI/breath, dismissed - prosecutor request, DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, tail lights, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dakota W. Whitt, 30, of 2841 Oletha Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted.