Travis O. Cordy, 27, of Waverly, OH, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Deborah D. Denney, 33, of Columbus, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspended, 3 days CTS for dip, balance of jail suspended for f/c by 2/7/22, fined $375.

Cody S. Havens, 32, of 1702 Kenwood Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Theodore A. Higgins, 34, of 124 E. Rice St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Andrea E. Howe, 39, of Fairborn, OH, burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua M. Hughes, 21, of 1909 Harshman Blvd., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted, endangering children, dismissed - indicted.

Mark A. Jones, 62, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

David L. Kaufman, 25, of 2114 W. Possum Road, pandering obscenity, dismissed - indicted.

James Spencer, 31, of 390 Forest Drive, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, assault, dismissed.

Malinda D. Spriggs, 42, of 314 S. Western Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Frankee Valescot, 39, of 2541 Tecumseh, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher L. Bates, 33, of 1404 S. Center St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher L. Bates, 33, of 1404 S. Center St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tejay Byrd, 48, of 819 E. Southern Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.

Kleef G. Cayo, 24, of 2590 N. Limestone St. 201, improper handling, continued, PD appointed.

Dion M. Gatewood, 41, of 1619 S. Fountain Ave., criminal damaging reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Elyjah P. Green, 18, of 2160 Columbus Ave., tamper with evidence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Elyjah P. Green, 18, of 2160 Columbus Road, drive without valid license, dismissed, FTSSA, dismissed, drive on walk/lawns, guilty, fined $100.

Brittnie A. Harlow, 36, of 2408 E. High St., OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, failure to control, dismissed.

Shane M. Kintz, 45, of Wilmington, OH, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP probation; obtain current D/A assessment, fined $525, DUS, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Thaddaeus Laywell Jr., 32, of 1223 Lagonda Ave., OVI, continued, PD appointed.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 28, of 1018 W. High St., obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Layla Thongvylay, 19, of Vandalia, OH, assault, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100.

Kellie J. Adams, 61, of 743 Snowhill Blvd., complicity, dismissed - prosecutor request, complicity, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Christopher L. Bates, 33, of 1404 S. Center St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request, abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Margaret I. Crooks, 51, of 315 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Wayne P. Fannin, 65, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Kristen L. Hayes, 38, of Dayton, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Matthew L. Louden, 36, of 1010 N. Belmont Ave., DUS, dismissed - prosecutor request, unauthorized plates, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brandy R. Petticrew, 34, escape, dismissed, robbery, dismissed.

Jeffrey T. Potter Jr., 28, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed.

Dalton L. Smith, 28, of 4125 W. National Road, domestic violence, dismissed.