Dustyn A. Sharp, 38, of 1605 N. Sweetbriar, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Tanner Stump, 29, of Bellefontaine, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Tanner Stump, 29, of Bellefontaine, warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Jacob Conn, 43, of New Carlisle, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 1 year law abide fine and costs due within 6 months, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fined $375.

Robert A. Wender, 36, robbery, continued, bond remains 50,000 community service.

Joseph A. Brugger, 39, menacing by stalking, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William E. Depp, 43, of 6707 Garlough Road, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, report to probation every Monday at 4 p.m. for, alcohol/drug test as condition of bond, driving under suspension, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, fail to register, continued, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, report to probation every Monday at 4 p.m. for, alcohol/drug test as condition of bond.

Travis R. Fuller, 41, of Fairborn, obstructing official business, guilty, 75 days of jail, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Robert H. Kittle, 35, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 34, theft, continued, bond remains 1500 community service/10%.

Culmene Mervelus, 37, of 911 N. Fountain Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Terry Mitchell, 63, of 337 Chestnut Ave., Apt. 214, OVI, bench warrant ordered, temporary permit, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Tieraice A. Thompson-Rivers, 20, of 102 E. Main St., Apt. 710, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Tre A. Trent, 29, of 828 E. John St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Charles T. Ingledue, 24, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Amanda J. Murray, 32, of 225 Kinnane, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Deandre L. Randall, 36, of Columbus, OVI, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed.