Mark A. Helton Jr., 38, of 114 W. Auburn Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted.

James A. Mckinster, 38, of 1186 Lagonda Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Elijah C. Moss, 19, of 908 W. Pleasant St., complicity, dismissed - indicted, PD appointed, complicity, dismissed - indicted, complicity, dismissed - indicted.

Brandi K. Swords, 34, of 1507 East St., theft, continued, PSI ordered.

Anthony L. Whitt, 27, of 826 Rice St., theft, continued, PSI ordered.

Nicole Carter, 31, of Gahanna, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 237 Lowry Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 237 Lowry, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Danielle R. Dillavou, 38, of 1519 Tibbetts Ave., OVI/breath, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 36 months of driver license suspension, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 24 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $525, DUS, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, distracting driving, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed.

Robert D. Harris, 33, of Medway, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Mitchell E. Jenkins, 36, of 559 Georgia Ave., receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Julia L. Lollis, 38, of 123 E. Grand Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Thomas J. Robey, 19, of 112 N. Kensington Place, OVI, continued, disregard of safety, continued, refer to DIP.

Thomas J. Robey, 19, of 112 N. Kensington Place, under age OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Marques E. White Jr., 29, of 211 S. Shaffer St., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request, vehicular vandalism, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Charles A. Drummond, 53, of 2426 Troy Road, violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert H. Foster, 55, of 1140 Bradford Drive, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, group supervision, defendant to complete a remedial driving course, ALS dismissed without fee, fined $250.

Angela S. Frazier, 52, of Xenia, OH, OVI, dismissed, DUS, dismissed, reduced to DUS, guilty, fined $50, failure to control, guilty, fined $50.

Kyle R. Galyen, 29, of 232 Kenilworth, OVI, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, 90 days jail, 87 suspended, 3 days CTS for DIP, continue with treatment, fines and costs by probation end, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Daniel N. Masarsky, 33, of Columbus, OH, violation of TPO, dismissed.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain, violation of TPO, dismissed, violation of TPO, dismissed, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Seth M. Parsley, 45, of 1802 S. Fountain Ave., violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

Dylan W. Salyers, 27, of Dublin, OH, request for bail, dismissed.

Keith A. Wooten, 35, of 4336 Moorefield Road, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, cost of supervision to be paid to the probation department, group supervision, ALS terminated without fee, must get license reinstated while on probation, no driving offenses for 1 year, fines and costs due by end of probation, fined $375, DUS, dismissed, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, operating without use all s/b, dismissed, open container public, dismissed.

Valarie E. Zimmerman, 26, of 307 Elk Ave., domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, may benefit from journey to freedom, fines and costs to be paid by end of probation, fined $1, assault, dismissed.