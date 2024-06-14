Lindsay T. Cade II, 56, of 1812 Woodward Ave., warrant returned from Springfield Police Division, guilty.

Brandon E. Christopher, 24, of 2432 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, fail to register, bench warrant ordered.

Thurston L. Goodjohn Jr., 40, of 1611 Lagonda Ave., assault, guilty, continued, no bond pending disposition.

Jacob .I Lannom, 23, of 804 W. High St., public defender appointed, guilty, identity fraud, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jacob I. Lannom, 23, of 309 Bock St., flee/elude police officer, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, no operator’s license, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Timothy J. Plumley, 55, of 926 Sunset Ave., request for bail, innocent, continued, hold without bond pend transfer.

Gens Alisme, 38, of 9 N. Freeman St., felonious assault, continued, bond remains.

Tejan K. Coran, 21, of 3148 Sandlewood Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains 5,000 community service/10%.

Tejan K. Coran, 21, of 3148 Sanlewood Ave., flee/elude police officer, continued, bond remains.

Saundra L. Newland, 23, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Road Lot, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Robert A. Preston, 33, of 735 Linden Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains.

Christopher C. Ward, 26, of 1170 Gonder St., felonious assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of 1506 Heard Ave., theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, continued, bond remains, criminal trespass, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, criminal trespass, continued, criminal trespass, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, obstructing official business, continued, bond remains.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of 1506 Heard Ave., theft, continued, bond remains, possession of criminal tools, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, bond remains, possession of criminal tools, continued, criminal trespass, continued, burglary, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains, theft, continued, bond remains.

James A. Hannon, 51, of 318 S. Belmont St., immunity prohibited cond., bench warrant ordered.

Esdonna R. Howard, 43, of 130 Prarie Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Justin L. Wallace, 44, of 1206 1/2 Lagonda Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered.