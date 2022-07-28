BreakingNews
U.S. Postal Service looking to fill hundreds of positions in SW Ohio
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
6 minutes ago

Cases called included:

William A. Hayes, 37, of 1914 Charles St., failure to disclose own personal info, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Nicole M. Levalley, 40, of 1920 E. High St., flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Richard D. L. Martin, 28, of 1009 Clifton Ave., request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Richard D. L. Martin Jr., 28, of 1009 Clifton, menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Domenic Trotti, OR bond.

Tyler J. C. Mcgraw, 28, of S Vienna, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, NAPT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 452 E Northern Ave., OR bond.

Cain Taylor, 26, of 56 Lincoln, request for bail, dismissed, bond $500.

Cain E. Taylor, 26, of 56 Lincoln, request for bail, dismissed, bond $2,500.

Cain E. Taylor Jr., 26, of 7756 Springfield Jamestown, drive without valid license, continued, OR bond.

Damien M. Wallace, 26, of 635 E. Southern Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact/not to be 500 feet 1604 Erwin Ave.

Aaron L. Howard, 38, of 540 E. Rose St., fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed, fail to register dog, dismissed.

Suzanne S. Collins, 62, of 4095 Broadmoor Blvd., failure to comply reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $25.

Terry Ketterman, 63, of West Liberty, OH, OVI, continued, refer to DIP, OVI, dismissed.

Brianna N. Moore, 28, of Enon, OH, criminal damaging, continued, NAPT, no contact/not to be 500 feet 711 Cypress St.

Jimmy W. Nobles, 45, of 113 E. Cassilly St., theft, dismissed, criminal trespass reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 31, of 1538 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Derrick S. Long, 33, of 1909 S. Clifton Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Sierra K. Schaub, 26, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. G, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

