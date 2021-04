Tyler L. Johnson, 21, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Eric D. Mcnary, 20, of 1212 S. Wittenberg Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed - prosecutor request, failure to control, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Carlos Morreno, 32, of 810 Warder St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no operators license, bench warrant ordered.

Jordan A. Riley, 22, of 2617 Columbus Ave., violation of TPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Madison N. Burkitt, 31, of 3324 Vineyard St., OVI, dismissed - prosecutor request, speed, dismissed.

Tyler G. Byrd Austin, 25, of Enon, OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, ISP probation, fined $450.

Richard R. Cochran, 58, of 360 S. Limestone Apt. 309, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Deborah Cruey, 59, of Orrville, OH., flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted.

Deborah S. Cruey, 59, of Orrville, OH., hit-skip, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed.

Sidney J. Jacobs II, 31, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sarah B. Swaney, 47, of 1615 W. High St., aggravated vehicle homicide, dismissed, tamper with evidence, dismissed, fail to stop after acc., dismissed.

Tori A. Vint, 28, of Eaton, driving without valid license, dismissed.

Tori A. Vint, 28, of Enon, OVI, dismissed.

David J. Wilson, 34, of 519 Rice St., weapons under disability, dismissed - prosecutor request, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

James D. Alspaugh, 45, of 225 W. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct, continued, NAPT.