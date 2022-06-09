BreakingNews
Clark County cleans up after suspected tornado strikes
Clark County Municipal Court cases

10 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 1719 Mound St., theft, continued, OR bond, theft, continued, OR bond, theft, continued, OR bond, theft, continued, OR bond.

Chance T. Daube, 32, of 1375 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Camille Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Reberto Moroles, 28, of 217 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

William E. Potts, 41, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Deann Thompson, 37, of New Carlisle, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Zachary Lee Caudill, 23, of Saint Paris, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Jason M. Pack, 42, of 1231 Laura, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Abigail Lynn Dabe, 18, of 2106 Pond Dr., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, FTSAA, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Shauntre Hoefer, 19, of 237 Buxton Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Kristen Hutson, 36, of 518 E. Cecil St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Kristen Vollrath, 41, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

