William E. Potts, 41, of New Carlisle, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Deann Thompson, 37, of New Carlisle, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Zachary Lee Caudill, 23, of Saint Paris, OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Jason M. Pack, 42, of 1231 Laura, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, use/possess drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Abigail Lynn Dabe, 18, of 2106 Pond Dr., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, FTSAA, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Shauntre Hoefer, 19, of 237 Buxton Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

Kristen Hutson, 36, of 518 E. Cecil St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 6 months of driver’s license suspension, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Kristen Vollrath, 41, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.