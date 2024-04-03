Jennifer L. Hood, 27, of 310 E. High St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Colten A. Mollett, 31, of 221 N. Florence St., strangulation, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Christina M. Parks, 27, of 508 Tibbetts Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, escape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Paul F. Weese Jr., 64, of Urbana, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shian T. Adams, 29, of 814 Linden Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Darryl A. Bishop, 19, of 1924 Ontario Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond remains $20,000 community service/10%.

Eric R. Brooks, 58, of 735 Villa Road, Apt. 153, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Michael Clifford, 39, of 147 W. Grand St., theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Michael D. Clifford, 39, of 147 W. Grand St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, muffler, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Clifford Cowan, 46, of 1444 Delta Road, Apt. G, request for bail, dismissed.

Demartaz A. Cox, 25, of 126 E. Cecil St., theft, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Jacob D. Nibert, 27, of 2624 Lexington Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Justin T. Watts, 40, of 1714 Morgan St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Nathan Brogan, 20, of Medway, OVI, continued, driving under suspension, dismissed.

Nathan S. Brogan, 20, of Medway, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Jack .J Carlisle, 36, of 1574 Mound St., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request, fail to disclose pers infformation, dismissed - prosecutor request, disorderly, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Drake Mccombs, 22, of 7485 E. National Road, OVI, dismissed.

Justin M. Mitchell, 26, of 1205 E. John St., Apt. L, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Vince J. Putman, 40, of 815 Selma Road, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Glen J. Sexton, 24, of Fairborn, murder, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of South Vienna, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brian L. Stoops, 56, of S. Vienna, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stephanie M. Bennett, 41, of Columbus, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Kelly D. Dapore, 46, of Centerville, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Spencer W. Puckett, 27, of 223 Franklin St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Keaton S. Riley, 21, of Frazysburg, FTSAA, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Mark L. Wilson, 24, of 260 1/2 Selma Road, carry concealed weapon, dismissed, receiving stolen property, dismissed.