Gaynor L. Gillam, 67, of 501 Dover Road, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Morgan P. Pegg, 18, of Fairborn, OH, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, failure to drive on right, dismissed.

Arael Perez, 43, of 1614 Lagonda Ave. Apt. Half, aggravated robbery, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Drew M. Randolph, 32, of 1254 Edgar Ave., menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Hayden J. Wiley, 19, of Heath, OH, offenses/underage persons reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Silas J. W. D. Wright, 18, of 311 W. Auburn Ave., discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted, carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, weapons while intoxicated, dismissed - prosecutor request.