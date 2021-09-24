springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
34 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Bradley R. Duvall, 28, of 1440 W. North St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Adelzon P. Guox, 25, of 206 Bellvue Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Karen Lynn Keaton, 37, of 1007 Oak St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.

Joseph A. Malone, 32, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Bill E. Yates Jr., 21, of Medway, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.

Shan’yia L. R. L. Zachary, 22, of 1345 Vester Ave. Apt. B, wrongful entrustment, continued, NAPT.

William S. Wellington Jr., 57, of 1835 S. Center Blvd., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

Jerry Lee Lavender III, 39, of 934 S. Yellow Springs St., weapons under disability, continued, PD appointed.

John W. Skaggs, 36, assault, continued, PD appointed.

William S. Wellington Jr., 57, of 1835 S. Center Blvd., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Construction expected to start by spring on Springfield airport...
3
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...
4
Urbana schools to require masks starting Monday
5
Man charged following New Carlisle cornfield search
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top