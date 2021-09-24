Cases called included:
Bradley R. Duvall, 28, of 1440 W. North St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Adelzon P. Guox, 25, of 206 Bellvue Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, DUS, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.
Karen Lynn Keaton, 37, of 1007 Oak St., theft, innocent, continued, bond $10,000.
Joseph A. Malone, 32, of New Carlisle, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.
Bill E. Yates Jr., 21, of Medway, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.
Shan’yia L. R. L. Zachary, 22, of 1345 Vester Ave. Apt. B, wrongful entrustment, continued, NAPT.
William S. Wellington Jr., 57, of 1835 S. Center Blvd., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact.
Jerry Lee Lavender III, 39, of 934 S. Yellow Springs St., weapons under disability, continued, PD appointed.
John W. Skaggs, 36, assault, continued, PD appointed.
