Christopher N. W. Kimble, 45, of 3440 Eric Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Lowell A. Short, 43, robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Victor H. Banta, 41, of 1362 Edgar Ave., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed

Craig A. Portman, 68, of 1104 Russell Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond remains $35,000 community service/10%, assault, continued, bond remains $1,000 community service/10%.

Kizzy A. Tucker, 25, of 2109 Elmwood Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Janae D. Watkins, 27, of Fairborn, assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Erik Gonzalez Cruz, 23, of 767 E. Southern Ave., no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Erick Gonzalez, 23, of 767 E. Southern Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Destinee M. Parkman, 26, of Greenville, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Hilber P. Ramirez, 26, of 2101 Lexington Ave., falsification, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Hilber P. Ramirez, 26, of 1201 Lexington Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Edwardo Romerez, 24, of 1301 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jeremy A. Edley, 51, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Kristina Skaggs, 29, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., request for bail, dismissed.