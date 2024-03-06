Larry W. Estridge, 63, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Casilo G. Pelico, 31, of 303 Johnson Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, seat belt driver, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph L. Robinson, 53, of 619 Miami St., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500.

David J. Wilson Sr., 37, of 532 S. Light St., open container/vehicle, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Margaret J. Worthington, 37, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Joseph K. Allen, 42, of Xenia, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Yesenia T. Betsey, 31, of 944 Sunset, Apt. H, aggravated menacing, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Derek D. Dixon, 39, of 1134 S. Belmont Ave., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Richard T. Lewis, 0, of 2680 Tecumseh Road, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 22 days suspended, 38 days credit for time served, fine/costs to be public defender within 3 months, 2 year term of probation, fined $50, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, of 2680 Tecumseh Road, theft, dismissed.

Richard T. Lewis, 32, theft, guilty, 60 days of jail with 49 days suspended, consecutive time, 1 days credit for time served, jail time consecutive to 23CRB02491, fine/costs due within 3 months, fined $50.

Darren L. Malloy, 58, of 620 Portage Path, theft, dismissed.

Richard D. L. Martin Jr., 30, of 1009 Clifton Ave., carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Terance B. Sheppard, 39, of Dayton, complicity, dismissed.

Timothy T. Smith, 42, of Portsmouth, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William R. Stutler, 39, of Kershaw, SC, OVI, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 53 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 7 days credit for time served, ordered to pay fine/costs within 2 months, fined $375, open container, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Tyler Tingley, 32, of 751 Sherman Ave., attempt, dismissed.

Tyler Tingley, 32, of 751 Sherman Ave., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Biscardi, 28, of Fairborn, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Jacobs B. Dalton, 34, of Columbus, strangulation, dismissed.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Brian T. Jordan, 21, of 901 S. Wittenberg, strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Stephanie Stewart, 41, of Waverly, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Rural King.

Matthew L. Williams, 26, of 212 Wakter St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mario R. Hilliard, 41, of Oaklan, TN, child endangering, bench warrant ordered, illegal use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Mario R. Hilliard, 41, of Oakland, TN, OVI, bench warrant ordered, implied consent/refusal, bench warrant ordered.

Jennifer M. Iannucci, 46, of 3301 Miller Road, Apt. 15, theft, dismissed.

Cassandra W. Watts, 24, of 644 S. Douglas Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.