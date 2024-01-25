Lazaria Beard, 23, of 1343 Vester Ave., Apt. C, theft, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact with Hot Head Derr Road.

Taylor Chiles, 30, of 937 Avondale, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Laney R. Doty, 23, of 1038 Thrasher St., burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 419 W. Mulberry St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $10,000, warrant ordered.

Abraham Joseph, 33, of 272 Franklin Street, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Moussa Korera, 25, of Columbus, wrong way one way, innocent, dismissed, headlights required, innocent, dismissed.

Trey A. Schwarz, 21, of 524 W. Clark St., domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, of 718 Montgomery Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Meijer, bond $5,000.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 25, of 718 Montgomery Ave., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart, bond $5,000.

Brayden M. Wallace, 18, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

James M. Bruner, 38, of 222 S. Plum St., aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail, to be evaluated for residential treatment, costs due within 6 months, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Levi J. Simpson, 25, of 201 College, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Levi J. Simpsonack, 25, of 205 W. Thompson, assault, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Dequan A. Jackson, 30, of 507 S. Arlington, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Tonya L. Johnson, 32, of 752 N. Burnett Road, receiving stolen property, continued, eligible defendant.

Jonathan M. Keeton, 36, of 1612 Woodward Ave., flee/elude police officer amended to obstruct official business, guilty, 12 months of probation, ISP probation, fined $100.

Timothy J. Russell, 44, of Enon, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Wyatt P. Scott, 55, of Enon, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, guilty, 180 days of jail with 153 days suspended, 27 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, jail concurrent with 23CRB03075, fine/costs due within 1 year, fined $100.

Richard Tarbutton, 42, of 803 Eastmoor Drive, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $500.

Johnny E. Duvall Jr., 38, of 1425 Mound St., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Matthew M. Furbee, 23, of New Springfield, failure to control, guilty, 90 days to pay fine/costs, fined $75.

James A. Ragland, 52, of 360 S. Limestone, Apt. 208, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Tisha L. Redmon, 53, of 1638 Satinwood Cir, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 76 days suspended, 14 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fine/costs suspended due to indigency.

Joshua J. Rowe, 32, of 5700 State Route 55, flee/elude police officer, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 6 months of probation, fine/costs due in 90 days, fined $500.

Christina Saunders, 53, of 423 Woodview Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, Dr. without valid lic, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Whitmore Curtis, 40, of 305 Catherine St., theft, bench warrant ordered.