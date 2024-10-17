Rodney S. Giddings, 47, of Columbus, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Joy Hall, 32, of 1815 Beatrice St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim or Whities Tavern, released on own recognizance bond.

Rachele R. Lawler, 46, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Anthony D. Sowder, 41, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Brittany R. Speakes, 36, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, innocent, continued, no contact with Marshalls on Bechtle Ave., public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kennedy A. Thomas, 20, of 317 Fair St., viol. protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Marthea Williams, 40, of 423 Grand Ave., flee/elude police officer, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Kenyatta L. Winbush, 33, of 501 E. Rose St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, released on own recognizance bond.

Jean S. Andre, 33, of 253 S. Plum St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, public defender appointed.

Charles J. Church, 48, of 1518 W. North St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron M. Dudgeon, 25, of 948 Sunset, Apt. E, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Jeff Henry, 27, of 821 S. Limestone, Apt. 1/2, strangulation, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Cory J. Peterson, 52, of 536 Rosewood Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kenneth F. Robinson, 64, of 1507 Logan Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Nashae L. Stephens, 30, of 141 E. Cassilly St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed, OVI, continued, OVI, dismissed.

Brayden C. Boyer, 19, of 634 E. Euclid Ave., carrying concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher L. Kidd, 31, of 2132 Erie Ave., induce panic, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 6 months of probation, forfeit firearm, group supervision, fined $100.

Michelle R. Kubes, 43, of 1629 Springmont Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, fined $100, menacing, dismissed.

Levi M. Maurice, 34, of 823 E. Cecil St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate lic, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Maxon Raymond, 26, of 411 W. Liberty St., domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $100.

Bailey M. Stringfield, 23, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, continued, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Marques A. Thomas, 18, of 1946 Primm Drive, Apt. L, attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Barbara J. Chandler, 41, of 814 Champion Ave., use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Barbara J. Chandler, 41, of 814 Champion Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Dukenson Saintil, 42, of 1365 1/2 W. 1st St., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, administrative license suspension suspended, fined $200, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.