Donald E. Ramsey, 61, of 220 Montgomery Ave. 339, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $500.

Kiersten P. Shonkwiler, 21, of 669 Tibbetts Ave., menacing, innocent, continued, eligible defendant, no contact/not to be 500 feet 617 N. Belmont Ave.

Sakeisha M. Woodruff, 28, of 1832 Warder St, OVI/urine, dismissed.

Darren M. Worely, 31, of 1726 Washington Landing, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jamie L. Carter, 23, of 2227 Rutland Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed, discharge of firearms, dismissed.

Von L. Crossley Sr., 54, of 2006 Amanda Street, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered, operating without use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas R. Harper, 50, of 411 E. Mccreight Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed.

Delilah C. Helton, 65, of Fairborn, OH, assault, continued, eligible defendant, no contact/not to be 500 feet 275 Enon Road.

Danny L. Hockett II, 41, of 1117 Linden Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Russell Jones, 58, of 241 S. Yellow Springs St. #30, assault reduced to disorderly, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, suspended on 1 year law abiding, F/C to be paid in 30 days, fined $50.

Justice L. Lemaster, 23, of Bellefontaine, OH, assault, dismissed.

Matthew J. Macalpine, 38, of Enon, OH, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, assured clear distance, dismissed.

Edward E. Miller II, 50, of 2229 N. Hadley Road, OVI, continued, NAPT.

Cody L. Rohrer, 28, of 1736 Stratford Place, OVI, continued, DUS, dismissed, speed, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Anthony D. Sowder, 39, of Park Layne, OH, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Gabriel Vuong, 29, of Huber Heights, OH, criminal trespass reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50.

Kevin A. Wells, 50, of Troy, OH, theft, continued, NAPT.

Matthew B. Whitley, 40, of Mechanicsburg, OH, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert L. Woodruff, 49, of Dayton, OH, kidnapping, dismissed - indicted, abduction, dismissed - indicted, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted, child endangering, dismissed.

Patrick R. Foley, 33, of 234 Parkwood Ave., escape, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Zia Z. Posey, 21, of 1925 Clifton Ave., request for bail, continued, eligible defendant.

Justin W. Bowshier, 41, of 107 Snyder St., obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail, concurrent with 21TRC11142, defendant may perform C/S in lieu of paying F/C, C/S to be credited at 15.00 an hour per VJW, fined $100, resisting arrest, dismissed, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, operating without valid operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request, traffic signal, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail, concurrent with 21TRC11142, defendant may perform C/S, 15.00 an hour credit for F/C, fined $100, resisting arrest, dismissed, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail, 90 days jail, concurrent with 21TRC11142, to do C/S with credit for 15.00 an hour for F/C, fined $100, obstructing official business, dismissed, DUS- operator license forfeiture, dismissed - prosecutor request, operating without valid operator license, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Justin W. Bowshier, 41, of 107 Snyder St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tara M. Burton, 37, of 525 E. Home Road, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Rachael N. Cordle, 30, of 4100 Troy Road, Apt 80, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joshua D. Dunn, 29, of Columbus, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

George L. Rager, 40, of 432 W. Pleasant St., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.