Clark County Municipal Court cases

7 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Aaron L. Baker, 51, of 640 Cedar St., violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Keri S. Lanum, 29, of 3070 Troehler Road, felonious assault/weapon, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Carlos Roblero, 30, of 345 Oakwood Court, physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, assessed costs $300, driver license required, guilty, assessed costs $300.

Charles Smith, 46, of 244 E. Southern Ave., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Breuna E. Cameron, 22, of 1375 W. Pleasant St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Darrion D. Beverly, 32, of Hamilton, request for bail, dismissed.

Duane Morgan, 38, of 39 N. Douglas Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Thomas Morgan, 50, of Hilliard, request for bail, dismissed.

Dale M. Stevens, 38, of 1339 Vester Ave., Apt. 216, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, driving without lights, dismissed.

Cheynne N. Mitchell, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brianna D. Parish, 45, of 643 Feese Place, theft, bench warrant ordered.

