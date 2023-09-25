Cases called included:

Garrick M. L. Arnold Jr., 21, of Columbus, drug paraphernalia-marijuana, no contest, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Kevin D. Crowley, 40, of 421 W. Liberty St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Scotty R. Geiger, 60, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Lindsey Edwards.

Christoper A. Giles, 46, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $7,500.

Christopher A. Giles, 46, of 1213 Beverly Ave., attempt, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Christopher A. Giles, 46, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Rodney T. Lee, 35, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Royalty D. Jones, 19, of 1656 Lambers Drive, aggravated menacing amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, no further incidents with victims, no further criminal convictions, obey rules of probation, pay fines and costs, fined $250.

Joseph Krzyzanowski, 48, of Venetia, PA, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Dale M. Stevens, 38, of 1339 Vester Ave., Apt. 216, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Thomas L. Baker, 64, of Columbus, OVI, dismissed.

Leandra B. Ragland, 31, of 242 Oakwood Place, domestic violence, dismissed.

Jesus E. Segura, 18, of 134 Kennedy Drive, Apt. 15, violation of temporary protection order, bench warrant ordered.

Gracie Troyer, 21, of Urbana, telecommunication harassment, dismissed.