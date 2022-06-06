Cases called included:
Jeremiah T. Abston, 39, of 2137 Larch St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, OR bond.
Jesse S. Benson, 19, of Jamestown, drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, NAPT, delinquent PD.
Robert J. Cobb, 59, of 401 Oakwood Place, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Conscious M. Couch, 19, of 2112 Morgan St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.
Camille Yvette Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Patrick Ray Foley, 33, of 234 Parkwood Ave., escape, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Mariah N. Jacks, 18, of Troy, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Sterling Parker IV, 35, of 944 Sunset Ave. Apt. C, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000, vandalism, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Kenneth J. Shoemaker, 44, of Fairborn, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Douglas Lewis Crowley, 44, of 1834 Tibbetts Ave., assault, continued, NAPT.
Steven W. Harrison, 50, of Miamisburg, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.
Harley A. Leigh, 27, of 411 N. Belmont Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Nicole L. Longberry, 31, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., violation of TPO/CPO, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Patrick Luckett II, 67, of 717 W. Liberty St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.
Austin Meddock, 23, of 2160 Columbus Ave., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.
Chelsea M. P. Miller, 24, of 7515 Troy Road, child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.
Steven Shaw, 58, request for bail, dismissed.
Phillip L. Bean Sr., 61, of Urbana, assault, dismissed.
Christina M. Detrick, 42, of 534 N. Murray St., assault, dismissed.
Karl A. Hesse, 41, of 1717 Highland St., theft, continued, PD appointed.
Justin H. Ilges, 37, of 314 Mobile, criminal damaging, dismissed.
Stephen E. Lane, 65, of 318 Stanton Ave., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, use/possession drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.
Joshua L. Parker, 33, of 1712 W. Mulberry St., fail/pay worker comp fund, continued, fail/pay worker comp fund, dismissed.
Larese R. Watkins, 49, of 509 E. Northern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.