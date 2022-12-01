Darrin Campbell, 29, of 107 S. Freeman, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond, guilty.

James D. Casey, 55, of 2712 Dorothy Lane, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, defendant not to be at Lowes/Bechtle Ave., OR bond.

Andrew D. Melms, 49, of 1218 Selma Road, theft, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, NAPT, defendant not to be at Kohls/Bechtle, OR bond.

Paul W. Patton, 54, of 1628 Wittenberg Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, of 2828 Linden Ave., guilty.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Aleigha M. Tarbutton, 22, of 1629 E. Pleasant St., OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony D. Arnold, 57, of 141 Prarie Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Robert E. Chaney, 19, of 431 Baldwin Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Coty Cooper, 27, request for bail, dismissed.

Jarrin M. Overfield, 34, of Zanesfield, OH, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed.

James L. Boeke, 29, of 2121 Boda St., assault, continued, NAPT.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Brianna N. Moore, 28, of Enon, OH, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kurtis D. Sadgebury, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, PD appointed.

Amber P. Yeager, 36, of 2570 N. Limestone St. #101, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Markus E. Zachman, 31, of Troy, OH, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.

Antone M. Youngblood, 50, of 931 Avondale Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, endangering children, dismissed - prosecutor request.