BreakingNews
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
16 minutes ago

Cases called included:

John E. Booth, 49, of 2834 Oleatha, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed.

Jacob K. Callison, 24, of 2826 Dorothy Lane, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Jacob K. Callison, 24, of 2826 Dorothy Lane, bench warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty.

Jacob K. Callison, 24, of 2826 Dorothy Lane, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Darrin Campbell, 29, of 107 S. Freeman, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond, guilty.

Darrin W. Campbell, 29, of 107 S. Freeman, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

James D. Casey, 55, of 2712 Dorothy Lane, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, defendant not to be at Lowes/Bechtle Ave., OR bond.

Andrew D. Melms, 49, of 1218 Selma Road, theft, innocent, continued, refused eligible defendant, NAPT, defendant not to be at Kohls/Bechtle, OR bond.

Paul W. Patton, 54, of 1628 Wittenberg Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, of 2828 Linden Ave., guilty.

Chester D. Shoup, 37, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $2,500, resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Aleigha M. Tarbutton, 22, of 1629 E. Pleasant St., OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Anthony D. Arnold, 57, of 141 Prarie Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Robert E. Chaney, 19, of 431 Baldwin Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Coty Cooper, 27, request for bail, dismissed.

Jarrin M. Overfield, 34, of Zanesfield, OH, OVI, continued, speed for conditions, dismissed.

James L. Boeke, 29, of 2121 Boda St., assault, continued, NAPT.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed.

Brianna N. Moore, 28, of Enon, OH, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kurtis D. Sadgebury, 45, of New Carlisle, OH, use/possess drug paraphernalia, continued, PD appointed.

Amber P. Yeager, 36, of 2570 N. Limestone St. #101, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

Markus E. Zachman, 31, of Troy, OH, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted, assault, dismissed - indicted, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted.

Antone M. Youngblood, 50, of 931 Avondale Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, endangering children, dismissed - prosecutor request.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
3
Champaign County woman who testified in Jan. 6 trial gets split...
4
Springfield’s Holiday in the City bustling with activities in second...
5
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top