Cases called include:
Devin McNeely, 24, of Cable, OH, littering, guilty, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, assessed costs $25.
Steven P. Benjamin, 34, of 617 N. Belmont Ave., assault, continued, eligible int.
Roy K. Crackel III, 32, of Dayton, OH, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.
Sophie L. Fields, 56, of New Carlisle, OH, violate board health order, bench warrant ordered.
Horace S. Owens, 65, of 707 S. Burnett Road, OVI, continued, PD appointed.
Kyle A. Smith, 19, of Dayton, OH, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.
Brandon C. Webb, 35, of Dayton, OH, flee/elude, continued, eligible int.
Brandon Christophe Webb, 35, of Dayton, OH, OVI, continued, eligible int.