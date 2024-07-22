Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
46 minutes ago
X

Cases called included:

Miniaya Bibb , 21, of Springfield, theft, continued, bond remains the same, theft, continued, bond continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, bond remains the same, theft, continued, theft, continued, bond remains the same, possession of criminal tools, continued, theft, continued, bond remains the same, possess drug abuse instruments, continued, obstructing official business, continued, theft, continued, bond remains the same.  

Marcus R. Cross, 39, of Springfield, burglary, continued, bond remains the same, falsification, continued, bond remains the same, obstructing official business, continued.  

Robert L. Dodson, 39, of Columbus, request for bail, continued.  

Harry E. Fahner, 45, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.  

Patrick E. Francois, 32, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued, strangulation, continued, bond remains the same.  

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of Springfield, assault, continued, bond remains the same, obstructing official business, continued.  

Antonio R. Mobley, 26, of Dayton, OVI, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, divided roadways, continued.  

Requan J. Roberts, 22, of Springfield, menacing, continued.  

Jamier A. Ross, 31, of 1827 S Belmont Ave, request for bail, continued.  

Christopher D. Thomas, 54, of Jamestown, Ohio, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.  

Dearah A. Trent , 20, of Springfield, OVI/breath, continued, public defender appt, OVI, continued, failure to reinstate license, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, tail lights, continued.  

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of Springfield, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, possession of cr tools, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued.

Tobirus J. Bell, 40, of Columbus, OVI/breath, guilty, 45 days of jail with 42 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, als terminated w/out fee, fined $375.    

Joseph A. Brugger, 39, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.  

Phillip K. Cordell, 63, of Springfield, assault, continued, declined public defender, napt.  

Marcus R. Cross, 39, of Springfield, burglary, continued, bond remains the same.  

Melinda K. Elliot, 44, of Xenia, OH, OVI, continued, slow speed, continued, poss. of drugs, continued, drug paraphernalia offen., continued.  

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 41, of Springfield, assault, continued.  

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of Springfield, assault, continued, bond remains the same, obstructing official business, continued.  

Travis W. Lunsford, 37, of Dayton, theft, continued, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued.  

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Best of Springfield: Voting starts today! How to get involved in this...
3
Clark County health commissioner offers report on immigration issues
4
Cedarville robotics team wins national competition
5
Northwestern senior crowned 2024 Clark County Fair Queen
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top