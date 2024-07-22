Marcus R. Cross, 39, of Springfield, burglary, continued, bond remains the same, falsification, continued, bond remains the same, obstructing official business, continued.

Robert L. Dodson, 39, of Columbus, request for bail, continued.

Harry E. Fahner, 45, request for bail, continued, no bond, waiver signed.

Patrick E. Francois, 32, of Columbus, domestic violence, continued, strangulation, continued, bond remains the same.

Ethan E. Louk, 31, of Springfield, assault, continued, bond remains the same, obstructing official business, continued.

Antonio R. Mobley, 26, of Dayton, OVI, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, divided roadways, continued.

Requan J. Roberts, 22, of Springfield, menacing, continued.

Jamier A. Ross, 31, of 1827 S Belmont Ave, request for bail, continued.

Christopher D. Thomas, 54, of Jamestown, Ohio, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Dearah A. Trent , 20, of Springfield, OVI/breath, continued, public defender appt, OVI, continued, failure to reinstate license, continued, open container/vehicle, continued, tail lights, continued.

Larese R. Watkins, 51, of Springfield, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, possession of criminal tools, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, possession of cr tools, continued, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued.

Tobirus J. Bell, 40, of Columbus, OVI/breath, guilty, 45 days of jail with 42 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of DL suspension, als terminated w/out fee, fined $375.

Joseph A. Brugger, 39, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued.

Phillip K. Cordell, 63, of Springfield, assault, continued, declined public defender, napt.

Melinda K. Elliot, 44, of Xenia, OH, OVI, continued, slow speed, continued, poss. of drugs, continued, drug paraphernalia offen., continued.

Joshua A. Gutierrez, 41, of Springfield, assault, continued.

Travis W. Lunsford, 37, of Dayton, theft, continued, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued.