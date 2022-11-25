Kaitlynn M. Robertson, 30, of 668 Drexela Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Daniell J. A. Taylor Sr., 43, theft, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Kohls on N. Bechtle Ave., bond $1,000.

Robert K. Artz, 51, of 4756 Willowdale Road, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs due within 2 months, fined $375.

James J. Edgington, 60, of Beavercreek, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Melissa C. Hall, 31, of Columbus, OH, OVI, dismissed, OVI, dismissed, failure to drive on right, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed.

Gregory W. Lewis, 54, of New Carlisle, OH, burglary, continued, DNQ. PD.

Roman A. Muskeyvalley, 31, of 501 E. Rose St., OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 5 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs due within 2 months, fined $375.

Cierra N. Paks, 31, of Dayton, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Alexis L. Roe, 20, of 926 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 12 months of driver license suspension, suspended on 1 year law abiding, ALS terminated without fee, fines and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $375.

Aaron A. Smith, 46, of Mechanicsburg, OH, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Shannon L. Youngblood, 51, of 232 W. Southern Ave., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, complete drug and alcohol assessment, fines and costs due within 6 months, fined $375.

Mark E. Fairchild, 25, of New Carlisle, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aliza R. Houser, 27, of Degraff, OH, OVI, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, fined $125.

Robert A. Preston, 31, of 735 Linden Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Aaron L. Rice, 26, of 1605 Mound St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Harvey G. Johnson, 47, of 38 Lagonda Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed.

Rodney L. Mcmahon Jr., 39, of 1975 Norwood Drive, theft, continued, PD appointed.