Harry W. Burns, 49, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, unauthorized plates, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid lic, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, turn and stop signal, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher M. Campbell, 46, of South Charleston, OVI, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, OVI/refusal, innocent, continued, failure to reinstate license, innocent, continued, fty/red light, innocent, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, innocent, continued.

Demetrius Clay, 35, of Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid lic, bench warrant ordered.

Aaron J. Hunt, 36, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Terrance E. Locke, 64, of Springfield, falsification, guilty, 60 days of jail with 58 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, 1yr law abide-f/c due w/in 6months, assessed costs $100, obstructing official business.

Stephanie J. Molter, 44, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued, resisting arrest, innocent, continued.

Eduin J.R. Santiago, 23, of Tipp City, OVI/blood, innocent, continued, unauthorized plates, innocent, continued, temporary permit, innocent, continued, red light, innocent, continued.

Steven Stacy, 46, of Medway, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Joshua B. Brandenburg, 41, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, bond amended to “or” with electronic monitoring, violate/protection order, continued, bond amended to “or” with electronic monitoring, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, bond amended to “or” w/electronic monitoring, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, violate/protection order, continued, bond amended to “or” with electronic monitoring, violation of tpo/cpo, continued.

Kali Dees, 21, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Johnathon A. Gillespie, 25, of South Vienna, sexual imposition, continued, public defender appointed.

Khanh T. Nguyen, 31, of Mason, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Kaydence R. Bragg, 19, of Urbana, under age OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Kaitlyn R. Brown, 19, of Springfield, theft, continued.

Charlene L. Bullard, 33, of Springfield, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Aaron K. Cooper, 39, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, resisting arrest, continued, use/poss. drug paraphern., continued.

Donald M. Greeno, 29, of Springfield, telephone harassment, continued, noncon dis.of pr sex.imag, continued, menacing, continued.

Trae E. Moss, 30, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued.

Dylan M. Potter, 30, of Springfield, OVI, continued, dus OVI suspension, continued, oper w/o valid ol, continued.

Joseph D. Sayers Jr., 59, of Clifton, obstructing official business, continued.

Miranda E. Smith, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, no contact, public defender appointed’d, assault, continued.

David C. Vereen, 52, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued.