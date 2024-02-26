Nicholas Biscardi A, 28, of Fairborn, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Stephanie Bradley, 47, of 352 N. Isabella St., request for bail, continued, bond $5,000.

Tejuan D. Bradley Jr., 34, of 2636 Casey Drive, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Derek M. Holmes, 34, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kohls.

Christine E. Mackert, 31, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Toni R. Salyer, 50, of 787 Woodbine Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Desiree C. Slone, 28, of 39 Wilding, theft, innocent, continued, bond $3,000, theft, innocent, continued, bond $3,000.

Desiree C. Slone, 28, of South Vienna, theft, innocent, continued, bond $3,000, possession of criminal tools, innocent, continued, theft, innocent, continued, bond $3,000, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $3,000.

Desiree C. Slone, 28, of 39 Winding Drive, receiving stolen property, continued, bond $2,500.

Manuel Delacruz, 37, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed.

Derek D. Dixon, 39, of 1134 S. Belmont Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with victim or 1101 Pine St.

Heather Johnson, 32, of 4040 Ryland Drive, assault, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Ashley Maloney, 35, of 2507 Balsam Drive, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Nicholas B. Johnson, 30, of 833 Southfield Ave., theft amended to unauthorized use/property, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, fined $50.

Briana K. Jones, 26, of 1518 W. Mulberry St., theft, continued, theft, dismissed.

Paul L. Master III, 30, of 325 W. Columbia St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Donald M. Greeno, 29, of 318 N. Clairmont Ave., telephone harassment, bench warrant ordered, nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual image, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Josue G. Morales, 20, of 252 Buxton Ave., open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Dustin Neace, 39, of Jamestown, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 90 days of jail with 87 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, administrative license suspension remains in effect, payment of fine and costs to be reviewed on 5/22/24, no mood/mind altering substance including alcohol, non reporting probation, fined $250, failure to control, guilty, unknown sentence, non reporting on probation.

Daniel C. Bauer, 58, of 418 N. Western Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Chance T. Daube, 34, of 1375 Beverly Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Romell L. Riggins Sr., 32, of 1965 Amanda Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, theft, guilty.

Michael Wagner, 42, of 1833 Longview Drive, illegal sales of beer amended to disorderly, guilty, fined $125.