Cases called included:
John E. Booth, 49, of 2834 Oleatha Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Tristan M. Houser, 21, of 411 S. Limestone, Apt. 2, violation of TPO, guilty, continued, declined PD, no contact condition of bond, PSI ordered, OR bond.
India N. Nelson, 25, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Keith E. Noel II, 40, of 1309 W. Mulberry, criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.
Neil Segovia, 35, of 225 E. Madison, obstruct official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.
Christopher L. Silvers, 44, of 325 W. Columbia St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.
Matthew B. Whitley, 41, of Mechanicsburg, OH, felonious assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.
Matthew B. Whitley, 41, of Mechanicsburg, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.