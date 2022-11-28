Neil Segovia, 35, of 225 E. Madison, obstruct official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.

Christopher L. Silvers, 44, of 325 W. Columbia St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Matthew B. Whitley, 41, of Mechanicsburg, OH, felonious assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $5,000.

Matthew B. Whitley, 41, of Mechanicsburg, OH, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.