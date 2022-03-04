Andre J. Martin, 39, of 2125 S Tecumseh Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.

Sierra A. McGraw, 26, of 452 E. Northern Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Justin Lee Nawman, 42, of Urbana, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,500.

Shane M. Rettig, 28, of New Carlisle, physical control, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Aaron M. Salyers, 39, of 420 Glenn Ave., domestic violence, continued, no contact conducive of bond, bond $5,000.

Brandi K. Swords, 33, of 1507 East St., request for bail, dismissed.

Amber N. Martin, 33, of 1666 Catawba Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Jason M. Pack, 41, of 1231 Laura, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Steven W. Worthington, 35, of 1008 Tibbetts Ave., falsification, continued, PD appointed.

Joshua M. Hughes, 21, of 1909 Harshman Blvd., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Hosmer Samuel Campbell, 44, of Muncie, Ind., OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 180 days jail, 177 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, fined $400, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Kaleb A. Clem, 23, of South Charleston, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, attempt, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Allen M. Craig, 33, of 5464 W. National Road, violation of TPO, bench warrant ordered.

John M. Dike, 32, of 1805 S. Sweetbriar Lane, burglary, dismissed - indicted.

Julie A. Lower, 37, of 1991 Kenton St., obstructing official business reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.