Jeremiaha Harvel, 40, of 420 E. Euclid Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Timothy G. Rigel, 52, of South Vienna, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Ian M. Sowards, 36, of 3938 Old Columbus, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Cary C. Swords, 39, of 3129 Nantucket St., domestic violence amended to disorderly, guilty, fine and costs and parenting class rev/completion 30 days, fined $150, assault, dismissed, endangering children, dismissed.

Darryn B. Davis, 49, of 5089 Middle Urbana Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Tiffany A. Higgins, 37, of 1221 Heard Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Kassidy L. Lewis, 24, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Edgar M. Martinez, 32, of 815 E. Liberty St., physical control, bench warrant ordered, driver license required, bench warrant ordered.

Max D. White, 46, of 5763 Ballentine Pike, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ryson O. Bullard, 43, of 1117 W. High St., theft, bench warrant ordered, menacing, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Brocke S. Cook, 34, of 237 Lowry Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered.

William R. Gillespie, 31, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Bryon L. Jarrett, 34, attempt, dismissed.

Bryon L. Jarrett, 34, of Piqua, theft, guilty, 30 days of jail with 17 days suspended, 13 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, fined $25.

Bryan A. Still, 40, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Anisha R. Carrington, 35, of 547 E. Rose St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Tiffany A. Higgins, 37, of 1221 Heard Ave., aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Jimmy L. Pressey, 53, theft, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Ashley N. Roberts, 38, of 524 W. Clark St., theft, bench warrant ordered.