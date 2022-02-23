Hamburger icon
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
59 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Bradley M. Adkins, 41, of 1608 W. Pleasant St., violation protection order, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 27, of 72 S. Freeman St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Andrew W. Elliott, 42, of Muncie, IN, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI/blood, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

James L. J. Gilliam, 39, of 1702 Lagonda Ave., resisting arrest, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Bradford Jennings, 61, of 2056 Snyderville Road, wildlife violation, no contest, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, 5 days jail suspended for 1 year no hunting violations, assessed costs $250.

Krystal N. Mckinster, 36, of 430 Scott St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jeffery S. Mintz, 60, of 601 Dayton Ave., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Jeffery S. Mintz, 60, of 601 Dayton Ave., rape, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $50,000.

Andrew J. Murfield, 23, of 1516 S. Yellow Springs St., illegal sale tobacco pro., guilty, guilty, assessed costs $50.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of 930 Sherman Ave., assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $5,000.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, of 1641 Cypress St., criminal trespass, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Lamont A. Walton, 47, of 1326 Sunset Ave., Apt E., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Jeffery E. Young, 32, of 809 E. Columbia St., drug abuse marijuana, bench warrant ordered, bond $150.

Jeffery E. Young, 32, of 809 E. Columbia St., DUS- operator license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Jeffrey E. Young, 32, of 809 E. Columbia St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

