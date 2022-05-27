Cases called included:
Monte N. Belle, 28, of 2016 Sturgeon Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Gordon L. Bowers, 39, of West Milton, bench warrant served-DEF jailed, guilty.
Malaysia J. Darden, 25, of 1904 Park Road, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Crystal Lynn Jenkins, 38, of 1331 Seminole Ave., assault, innocent, continued, NAPT, delinquent PD.
Cody Lee Kiser, 32, of 502 E. Pleasant St., assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.
Sausha D. Threats, 18, of 628 W. Euclid Ave., assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.
Dieucibon Polissaint, 47, of 931 W. Pleasant St., use/poss. drug paraphernalia, dismissed, OVI-marijuana/metabolite, dismissed, OVI-cocaine, dismissed.
Duteron Blagna, 21, of 21 North Freeman St., failure to comply, continued, delinquent PD, NAPT, speed, continued, delinquent PD, NAPT.
Dontez Marquis McWhorter, 30, of 318 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed.
Barbara S. Mears, 51, of New Carlisle, misuse credit cards, continued, PD appointed.
Kellie Jo Tate, 32, of 1375 Cedarview Dr. E., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.
Brocke S. Cook, 33, of 1719 Mound St., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Izaye Y. Eubanks, 20, of 1315 Clifton Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Dominique Harris Sr., 31, of 970 Lagonda Ave., resisting arrest, continued, theft, continued, theft, dismissed.
Sharif Higgenbottom, 22, of 704 S. Center Blvd., request for bail, dismissed.
Melissa Rice, 50, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., falsification, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Timothy Joe Stevens Jr., 35, of 1724 Clay St., theft, bench warrant ordered.
Raven S. Taylor, 18, of 2232 S. Hadley Road, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.
Hannah R. Thomas, 24, of 126 N. Race St., request for bail, dismissed.
Kianna D. Tilton, 18, of 1620 Prospect St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Stephanie M. Watkins, 22, of 1127 E. John St., theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Donald E. Williams, 28, of 440 W. High St., theft, dismissed.