Brittany L. Weathers, 25, of 1117 Cedarview Drive, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender.

Alexander B. Althouse, 31, of 269 Glenmore Drive, domestic violence, dismissed.

Gregory J. Bacon Jr., 27, of 201 Rosewood Ave., assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Gregory J. Bacon Jr., 27, of 231 Rosewood Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 29 days of jail, 29 days credit for time served, fine and costs to be paid in 3 months.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 32, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Douglas J. Paxson, 55, of 2450 E. Kingswood Drive, violation of temporary protection order amended to menacing, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 24 months of probation, suspended on 2 year group probation/law abiding, no contact with victim Lindsey Paxson, fine and costs to be paid in 2 months, fined $100.

Naasirah K. Akram, 29, of 2024 Broadway St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Stephen M. Castle, 52, of 327 Lyle Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dustan D. Conley, 27, of 2326 Irwin Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Jayvon D. Hughes, 21, of 1314 Delta Road, Apt. C, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Nathan Pleasant, 29, domestic violence amended to assault, guilty, 75 days of jail, jail consecutive with prison sentence.

Jack K. Storrs, 19, of 824 Woodlawn Ave. #251, criminal mischief, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, no further offenses/pay fines and costs, fined $20.

Clova M. Adamson, 42, of New Carlisle, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, 6 months of probation, cost of probation to be paid to probation, probation is group supervision, required to complete alcohol/drug/cd assessment/treatment and follow up, administrative license suspension remains, pay restitution through civil process, assessment to be completed within 45 days, fine and costs suspended due to being indigent.

Robert K. Artz, 51, of 4754 Willowdale Road, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension OVI suspension, dismissed, disorderly, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Michael A. Colvin Jr., 30, of 366 E. McCreight Ave., weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

William B. Hatcher, 27, of 137 The Post Road Q, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Ryan M. D. Link, 31, of 1169 N. Bird Road, OVI, dismissed, two lights, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.