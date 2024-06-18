Courtney D. Anderson, 28, of Springfield, OVI/breath, continued, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, turn and stop signal, continued, failure to yield/red light, continued.

Kenneth L. Bailum, 56, of Springfield, child endangering, continued, bond $4,500, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, child endangering, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Jazmine D. Bowers, 19, of Springfield, theft, continued, theft, continued.

Breauna E. Cameron, 23, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Eric C. Frank, 62, of Springfield, telephone harassment, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $2,500, telephone harassment, continued, domestic violence, continued.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of Springfield, strangulation, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

William R. Givens, 52, of Springfield, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500., OVI, innocent, continued, bond remains 1,500c/s/10%, public defender reappointed, DUS, innocent, continued, marked lanes, innocent, continued.

Ellen C. Griggs, 54, of 616 N Murray St, OVI, innocent, continued, bond set as “no bond”, ride bicycle right side, innocent, continued.

Chelsea Hasford, 27, of Springfield, cruelty to companion animals, innocent, continued, waiver of attorney req for pt and waiver of time, cruelty to companion animals, innocent, continued, abandon animals, innocent, continued, abandon animals, innocent, continued.

Jayden K. Johnson, 19, of Springfield, aggravated robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact w/victim, bond $50,000.

Josue V. Lopez, 25, of Springfield, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive w/out valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, operating w/o use all s/b, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher S. Maynard, 35, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, bond $1,500, disrupting pub. service, continued, assault, continued, bond $1,000.

Aaron E. McMahon, 46, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued.

Timothy L. McMahon, 44, of Springfield, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, theft, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Robert Molina, 40, of Medway, request for bail, continued.

Daniel M. Noble, 27, of Vandalia, OH, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, OR Bond, domestic violence, innocent, continued.

Frijenson Phillipe, 25, of Springfield, fail to register dog, innocent, continued, napt, fail to register dog, innocent, continued, fail to register dog, innocent, continued, fail to register dog, innocent, continued, fail to register dog, innocent, continued, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, napt, f/disclose own per. info, innocent, continued.

Merredith Pierre, 32, of Springfield, OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, OVI/breath, innocent, continued, two lights, innocent, continued, open container/vehicle, innocent, continued.

Dylan M. Potter, 30, of Springfield, firearms in motor vehicle, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, OVI, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, dus OVI suspension, continued, oper w/o valid ol, continued.

Dennis Raver, 49, of Springfield, OVI, continued, drive w/out valid lic, continued, operating w/o use all s/b, continued, domestic violence, continued, assault, continued, receiving stolen property, continued.

Schneider Sagesse, 33, of Springfield, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, criminal damaging, continued.

Jessica A. Vance, 36, of Springfield, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Kwesi M. Walls, 46, of Springfield, domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact w/victim, public defender appointed, OR Bond, assault, innocent, continued, unlawful restraint, innocent, continued.

Cuyler Webb, 37, of Springfield, domestic violence, continued, bond $5,000, assault, continued, obstructing official business, continued.

Dylan M. Wilson, 24, of Springfield, violate/protection order, continued, OR Bond.