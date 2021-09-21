springfield-news-sun logo
Cases called included:

Mark J. Nelson, 50, of 513 Vine St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Richard C. Ray, 55, of 1358 Emery Ave., bench warrant served, jailed, guilty.

Jeremy D. Bradley, 21, of 155 Leffel Lane, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, or bond.

Aaron Cooper, 36, of 671 W. Mulberry St., request for bail, dismissed.

Julian E. Gee Jr., 23, of 316 E. Third St., burglary, continued, no contact, PD appointed, bond $15,000.

Joshua N. Hardeman, 31, of 768 Burnett, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no return to address, or bond.

William A. Kelley, 48, of 1569 Lexington Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Ronita L. Powers, 55, of 1275 S Plum, menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Tisha A. Walden, 37, of 4146 Hominy Ridge Road # 1, speed, continued, NAPT.

William S. Wellington Jr., 57, of 1835 S Center Blvd., violation of TPO, continued, bond $1,000.

