Jason T. Daniels, 43, of De Graff, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Autumn L. Flessner, 29, of 2115 Lexington Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Lesley M. Moore, 31, of 999 N. Lowry Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Ronald F. Morgan, 38, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Paul J. Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, guilty, guilty.

Paul J Russell III, 35, of 604 Selma Road, assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $75,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Nicholas A. Smith, 26, of 1300 W. Cedarview Circle, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty.

Nicholas A. Smith, 26, of 2816 S. York St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Jeremy T. Stiffler, 37, of 521 E. Madison Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, DNQ.

Leslie Victory, 33, of La Vergne, TN, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

David M. Walden, 40, of 185 Willis Ave., drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Dylan M. Wilson, 24, of 5820 Wynn Road, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Robert T. Adams, 42, of 607 Geron Drive, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Natasha L. Austin, 44, of 900 N. Belmont, domestic violence, continued, refused public defender, no contact.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 S. Center, theft, dismissed.

Charles L. Bateman, 51, of 1758 S. Center St., theft, dismissed, falsification, dismissed, ride bike/use right side, dismissed, ride bike/use right side, dismissed.

Ian C. Battle, 36, of 427 W. Southern Ave., flee/elude, guilty, 31 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 31 days jail, 30 suspended, 1 days credit for time served, on 1 year law abiding, fined $250.

William J. Bono Jr., 46, of 301 Roseland Drive E., obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Brian K. Callison, 46, of 1116 N. Murray St., breaking and entering, continued, bond changed to $1,500 community service.

Franklin P. Camp, 53, of 1509 Sunset Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Anthony A. Collins, 32, of 410 E. Madison Ave., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Brian D. Curtis, 52, of 614 Homeview Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Jesse Davidson, 42, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Paula Holbert, 54, of 2741 Dwight Road, theft, dismissed.

Abraham Joseph, 34, of 272 Franklin St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon R. Lipker, 36, of Enon, theft, dismissed.

Robert E. Mcclurg Jr., 57, of 1369 Darwin Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Matthew A. Murphy, 48, of Akron, child endangering, dismissed.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of , criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Lowell A. Short, 44, of 360 Gallagher St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Nelly Valdez, 34, of 1001 E. High St., Apt. A2, felonious assault, dismissed.

Tai J. Wilson, 41, of 427 Rosewood, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Gens Alisme, 38, of 9 N. Freeman St., felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Gabriel A. Diaz, 21, of 2159 S. Yellow Springs St., offenses/underage persons, continued, DNQ.

Tiffany L. Dobson, 34, of 626 N. Murray St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Honiesty M. Fenwick, 25, of 1037 Middle St., strangulation, dismissed.

Francisco J. Hernendez, 29, of 1508 Mound St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jayden K. Johnson, 19, of 1756 S. Center St., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jordan M. Kuruzovich, 32, of New Carlisle, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, misuse of credit card, continued, public defender appointed.

Yves A. Leconte, 33, of Dayton, assault, dismissed.

Bryce N. S. Malone, 26, of 326 Montgomery Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tyler J. C. Mcgraw, 30, of 1514 W. North St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dennis B. Raver, 49, of 1625 Irwin Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Daniel L. Cupps, 35, of 6201 Penny Pike, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Jacob I. Lannom, 23, of 804 W. High St., identity fraud, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jacob I. Lannom, 23, of 309 Bock St., flee/elude police officer, dismissed.

Leslie Treon, 33, of Xenia, reckless/street, highway, dismissed, seat belt law, dismissed.

Dennis B. Raverlair, 49, of 1625 Irwin Ave., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Stephen D. Robinson, 43, of Dayton, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David M. Self, 45, of 529 N. Race St., public indecency, bench warrant ordered.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.