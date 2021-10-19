springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

Cases called included:

Gary D. Authenreith, 64, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Alexis L. Bonaparte, 27, of 1209 E. John St. Apt. C, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.

James R. Derosa, 41, of 2107 Columbus Road, bench warrant served-deft posted bond, guilty.

Tishia Dever, 38, of 2174 Shawnee Ave., OVI, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Charles E. Dorsey, 53, of 1412 S. Limestone St., aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Jackie E. Eubank, 59, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, declined PD, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, menacing by stalking, innocent, continued, declined PD, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, declined PD, bond $10,000, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, declined PD, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.

Lauren M. Mefford, 29, of 401 S. Belmont Ave., felonious assault, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $10,000.

Nicholas Nevels, 38, of 714 Rogers St., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $2,500.

Alena L. Neville, 35, of 34 W. Clark St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond.

Kyle Wesley O’Connor, 32, viol. protection order, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $500.

William F. Roberts Sr., 41, of 10665 Lower Valley Pike, bench warrant served-deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

Steven C. Shepherd, 34, of Enon, flee/elude police officer, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000.

Michael K. Simpson, 38, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR Bond, failure to disclose own personal information, innocent, continued, use/possess drug paraphernalia, innocent, continued, request for bail, innocent, continued, PD appointed, waiver signed, bond $1,000.

Ronald Wheeler III, 37, of 859 Fillmore Road, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Kevin M. Wright, 34, of 621 Lawnview Ave., domestic violence, continued, bond $1,000.

