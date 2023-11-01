Cases called included:

Kevin Davis, 44, of Fairborn, assault, innocent, continued, no contact with Christopher Wilbanks, did not qualify for public defender.

Douglas J. Paxson, 56, of 2450 E. Kingswood Drive, violation of temporary protection order, continued, no contact with Lindsay Johnson.

Victor J. Roberts, 37, of Anderson, IN, possess drugs, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Kasandra Smith, 24, of 1300 Cedarview Drive W., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Kenny J. Trimble, 53, of 2845 Columbus Ave., Apt., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Corey M. Baird, 33, of 2686 Home Orchard Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Olivea M. Clay, 30, of Medway, domestic violence, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 8100 Philadelphia, assault, continued.

Douglas L. Crowley, 45, of 205 W. Euclid, domestic violence, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 318 S. Greenmount.

Ryan M. Doak, 20, of Medway, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Joseph A. Earles, 47, of 1602 Southgate Ave., hit skip, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Miguel Herrera, 37, of 833 E. High St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 50 days suspended, 12 months of probation, credit for time served, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on 1 year probation/law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, fined $500.

Dantreveon L. Jackson, 19, of 206 N. Greenmount Ave., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Chyna Wilson, aggravated menacing, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Chyna Wilson.

Shandale Jacobs, 29, of Xenia, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Rebecca S. Knisley, 75, of 349 Ravenwood Drive, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Brooke E. Mefford, 30, of 5765 Victorian Way, theft, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation, fined $50, vicious dog, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation and consecutive to 23CRB01485, fine and costs to be paid in 1 year, confinement of dogs, guilty, fined $25, fail to register dog, dismissed, vicious dog, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation and consecutive to 23CRB1275, fined $50, confinement of dogs, dismissed.

Caitlyne J. Miller, 30, of 1314 S. Fountain Ave. Q, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Kiersen Shonkwiler.

James R. Miller, 55, of Bellefontaine, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Ramon L. Ragland, 49, of 609 Rice St., discharge of firearm, dismissed.

Guy L. Ray, 53, of 1336 Beverly Ave., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Israel R. Scott IV, 26, of 1824 Kenwood Ave., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100.

Cody M. Seta, 27, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed, menacing, dismissed.

Tavion R. Bailey, 24, of New Carlisle, weapons under disability, bench warrant ordered.

Timothy L. Coleman Jr., 30, of 241 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dekodda Goings, 30, of St. Paris, flee/elude police officer, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, driving under suspension- operator’s license forfeiture, dismissed.

Timothy T. Kramer, 27, of 440 W. High St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Erica S. Mccabe, 30, of 827 S. Limestone St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Gavin M. Mullennix, 23, of Troy, assault, continued, no contact/not to be 500 feet 732 Colony Trail.

Jeffrey T. Potter, of 1018 W. High St., ride bicycle on sidewalk, dismissed.

Curtis M. Scheerschmidt II, 32, of 1561 Benin, weapons while intoxicated, continued, bond forfeited.

William D. Dufner Jr., 39, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., disorderly conduct, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Springfield Regional, criminal trespass, dismissed.