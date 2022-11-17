Camille Y. Ervin, 37, of 305 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered.

Angela M. Estes, 42, of 219 Zischler St., use/possess drug paraphernalia reduced to disorderly, guilty, fined $50, use/possess drug paraphernalia, dismissed.

Jimmy Lawson, 29, of New Carlisle, OH, DUI reduced to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, fined $500.

Deangelo M. Mcelroy, 43, of 133 The Post Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 160 days of jail with 157 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, fined $375.

Saturne Pierre, 39, of 725 Villa Road, Apt. 208, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David A. Roberts II, 47, of 315 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sydney A. Shuster, 25, of Medway, OH, OVI, continued, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, open container, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Amanda Fultz, 42, of 7153 Dayton Springfield, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Melissa J. Gay, 37, of Dayton, OH, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, fined $200, DUS, guilty, fined $200, marked lanes, dismissed.

Richard R. Glaze, 49, of Centerville, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 12 months of probation, ISP group probation, no license offenses for 1 year engage in counseling, fined $650, marked lanes, dismissed.

Christian L. Miles, 25, of 2936 Derr Road, Apt. 106, OVI reduced to reckless operation, guilty, pay by 12/20/22 @ 8:45 a.m., shall not appear if paid in full, fined $250, failure to control, dismissed.

Ryan M. Minney, 27, of 214 E. Pleasant St., request for bail, dismissed

Brian S. Smith, 51, of Sunbury, OH, OVI, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, cost of probation fee to be paid in probation department, to continue with counseling with pathways, fines and costs to be paid by end of probation, fined $375, failure to control, dismissed.

Mary J. Vibbert, 18, of 620 S. Lowry Ave., criminal damaging, continued, PSI.