Cayden R. Arnold, 18, of 4783 Rifewood Road East, drug abuse marijuana, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael D. Clifford Sr., 39, of 147 W. Grand Ave., assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, disrupting public service, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Nathan R. Hankie, 44, of 3235 Eastham St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Bradley E. Miller, 33, of 1116 W. First St., obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $2,500.

Karim S. Noisy, 35, of 440 W. High St., assault, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Shamarr Thigpen, 28, of 611 W. Columbia St., obstructing official business, innocent, continued, declines public defender.

Paul A. Thomas, 37, of 927 Rubsam, theft, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Johnny Bacevic, 59, of 2017 Providence Ave., strangulation, continued, bond changed to 2,500 community service.

Aaron K. Cooper, 39, of 1517 Woodward Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond set at “no bond”.

Martinez M. J. Moesle, 40, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher A. Reed, 43, of 1324 Terrace Drive, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond set at “no bond”, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed for conditions, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, distracted driving, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

David A. Dodson, 42, of 705 Meredith St., theft, bench warrant ordered.

Terrance Konicki, 41, of 1016 Tibbetts Avenue, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, trans. registration, bench warrant ordered.

Ciara A. Peterson, 23, of 1918 Fulton Ave., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ethan M. Brooks, 18, of 117 N. Florence St., domestic violence, continued, bond remains $2500 community service/10%.

Canda M. Green, 36, of 1419 1/2 Mound St., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon S. Dillon, 37, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jennifer S. Ratliff, 42, of 819 Sheffield Dr, OVI, continued, DNQ public defender.

Christopher L. Smith, 25, of Dayton, violate/protection order, continued, no contact condition of bond.