Michelle L. Brickman, 41, of 1219 Albemrle Road, theft, continued, bond $1,500.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jimmy Charles, 29, of 202 1/2 S. Light St., strangulation, continued, bond $5,000.

Kahrya N. Clay, 22, of 218 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, two lights, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brian A. Dague Jr., 34, of Fairborn, violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Urin Davidson, 25, of 1133 High St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Cynthia L. Harris, 58, of 843 Southfield Ave., bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, dismissed, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Terry L. Jones, 66, of 360 S. Limestone St. 207, arson, innocent, continued, DNQ, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Sha’Lynn A. Kidd, 18, of 2165 S. Yellow Springs St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Nathan I. Marshall, 34, of 5765 Prairie Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Greg L. Buchanan, 34, of 113 Wilson Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Jacob A. Castle, 40, of 5605 Old Lower Valley Pike, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond, OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, failure to reinstate license, bench warrant ordered, failure to yield/red light, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Paul E. Dewell, 35, of 1730 N. Sweetbriar Lane, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Dalton Edwards, 27, burglary, continued, public defender appointed.

Charles G. Fox II, 36, of 2016 Cleveland Ave., violate/protection order, dismissed.

Jean M. Gaspard, 36, of 21 S. Williams St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Matthew S. Gregory, 47, of 1717 Kenwood Ave., theft, guilty, 79 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 19 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, fine and costs/restitution due within 2 years, possession of criminal tools, dismissed.

Gregory A. Gutierrez, 29, of Washington Ct, OVI/serum/plasma, bench warrant ordered, disregard of safety, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Maurice L. Lester, 40, of 533 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Ronald P. Marshall, 37, of New Carlisle, child endangering, bench warrant ordered.

Peter Martin Jr., 49, of 310 E. Pleasant St., OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Jacob Massie, 43, of Quincy, disrupting public service, dismissed.

Angila Mossbarger, 48, of New Carlisle, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Luis E. Bravomarin, 28, of 1237 Innisfallen Ave., strangulation, dismissed.

Mark A. Duvall, 43, of , assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brian Jordan, 22, of 901 S. Wittenberg, disrupting public service, continued, no contact, public defender appointed.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 35, of 777 N. Burnett Road, theft, dismissed, criminal trespass, dismissed.

Kimberly S. Nath, 45, of Medway, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tyler S. Wilson, 32, of , request for bail, dismissed.

Tetra . Harrison, 47, of 1234 W. Pleasant St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Anthony E. Hottenstein, 32, of 1552 Charles St., driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Joseph Harold, 27, of 1131 Sunset Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - prosecutor request.